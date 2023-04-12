 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PhysicsWallah, Fincare, BLS among companies with big hiring plans

Abhishek Sahu
Apr 12, 2023 / 01:44 PM IST

Roles in demand include finance, risk management, sales, IT infra and customer service.

BLS International Services, a visa processing and consular services firm, plans to hire about 10,000 people globally by the end of 2023.

Tech roles may appear to be unaffected by the slowdown, with information technology talent and companies keeping the hiring scenario afloat in India.

In addition, some financial, facility management and edtech companies have big hiring plans. Here’s a look at their recruitment plans:

Fincare SFB

Fincare Small Finance Bank plans to hire over 1,500 people in this financial year. The major skills it looks for in various roles include financial analysis, effective communication, attention to detail, proficiency with technology, sales and marketing, risk management expertise, and compliance knowledge.