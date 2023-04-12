PhysicsWallah, Fincare, BLS among companies with big hiring plans

BLS International Services, a visa processing and consular services firm, plans to hire about 10,000 people globally by the end of 2023.

Tech roles may appear to be unaffected by the slowdown, with information technology talent and companies keeping the hiring scenario afloat in India.

In addition, some financial, facility management and edtech companies have big hiring plans. Here’s a look at their recruitment plans:

Fincare SFB

Fincare Small Finance Bank plans to hire over 1,500 people in this financial year. The major skills it looks for in various roles include financial analysis, effective communication, attention to detail, proficiency with technology, sales and marketing, risk management expertise, and compliance knowledge.

“Each of these skills is critical in ensuring that the banking organisation operates effectively, manages risk appropriately, and meets regulatory requirements. However, the specific skills required may vary, depending on the role, organisation, and the present business environment,” Pankaj Gulati, chief people officer at Fincare, told Moneycontrol.

With over 12,000 employees, the Bengaluru-based bank’s recruitment process will involve rigorous evaluation and selection to ensure that the most qualified and suitable candidates are selected.

Gulati said candidates should always conduct thorough research on the company and tailor their applications to the job role, demonstrating relevant skills and experience, networking with professionals, and preparing thoroughly for interviews and assessments.

BLS International Services

BLS International Services, a visa processing and consular services firm, plans to hire about 10,000 people globally by the end of 2023.

BLS, with more than 20,000 employees and associates, is a mid-cap company with revenue of Rs 1,068 crore in the first nine months of FY23.

Most of the hiring will be for tech verticals in the roles of developers, sales, IT infra, and delivery. The company, which operates in 60 countries, prefers candidates with technical expertise in programming languages, software development frameworks, agile methodologies, and project management.

For visa services, hiring is limited to operations, sales and corporate affairs. Candidates aware of visa application procedures, customer service, sales and marketing, legal compliance, and stakeholder management are in demand.

For its government-to-citizens business, the company is looking for associates, banking correspondents, and floor managers. Candidates with an aptitude for customer service, financial literacy, and banking operations are needed.

“Candidates can apply for the job roles in our company through our career portal or job postings on various job boards,” said Gautam Aggarwal, CHRO of BLS International Services. “We recommend that candidates thoroughly read the job description and requirements before applying.”

PhysicsWallah

With a workforce of over 4,500 employees, edtech firm PhysicsWallah said it achieved 80 percent of its hiring needs of 2,500 people in the first quarter.

The company is hiring faculty members and tech professionals as well as analysts, counsellors, marketing personnel, and chartered accountants, among others. Candidates can apply through various channels, including job portals, networks, and internal referrals.

“To increase their chances of success in the interview process, candidates should emphasise their honesty, good communication skills, teamwork approach, adaptability, and entrepreneurial thinking. Experience in edtech/startup environments would also be appreciated,” said Satish Khengre, HR head of PhysicsWallah.

Unify Facility Management

Unify, a facility management services company, plans to expand its workforce by hiring 7,500 people over the next year. Recruitments will take place across the company's 10 offices and 145 client locations.

Currently, the Mumbai-based company has 9,000 people on its payroll. In addition to blue-collar positions, the firm is looking for technical staff. These positions require specialised skills and expertise, such as HVAC technicians, electrical engineers, and plumbing experts.

Unify is also hiring managerial staff. These positions require leadership skills and experience and the ability to manage teams and oversee operations. The company is seeking individuals with strong managerial skills and a proven track record of success in facility management.

“Candidates can visit the company's website to search for job openings and submit their applications online. They can also use the helpline numbers provided on the website to inquire about job opportunities and the application process,” said Saurabh Agarwal, MD of Unify.