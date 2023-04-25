PhonePe's ONDC app, Pincode, is growing at 100% day on day

Pincode, the interoperable e-commerce app launched by Walmart-owned PhonePe earlier this month, is growing 100 percent day on day, a senior company executive said on April 25.

To be sure, this growth would be on a very small base as the app was launched three weeks back. The executive did not reveal the exact number of order volumes at present, but mentioned that the fill rates were over 90 percent. Fill rates are a very important metric in online commerce as it denotes the percentage of products ordered which get delivered to the consumer.

"When we launched QR codes six years ago and we started discussion with merchants, we realised that the real competitor was not card but cash. It was hard to explain what will they get if they move from cash to digital payments," said Lalit Singh, director of product management, PhonePe.

“Next level for them is to move their entire shop to digital shop," he added.

Deepsekhar Choudhury Deepsekhar covers tech and startups at Moneycontrol. Tweets at @deepsekharc