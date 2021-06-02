PhonePe touches 300 million lifetime registered users milestone

PhonePe App (PC- Twitter/@PhonePe_)

Digital payments network PhonePe has said it crossed 300 million lifetime registered users, surpassing its earlier milestone achievement 250 million users which it reached in November of 2020.

PhonePe reported 125 million monthly active users (MAU) and an annualized TPV run-rate of over USD $390 billion in May this year, it said in a release.

Speaking on this achievement, Sameer Nigam Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PhonePe said, "We will strive to build even simpler, more localized and more intuitive payment solutions to address the needs of every Indian consumer in order to achieve our mission of getting 500Mn Indians to adopt digital payments by 2023,"

Last year, this digital payments network became the first to process over one billion UPI transactions in a single month.

As per Nigam, 80 percent of transactions that took place on the platform came from users located in Tier 2, tier 3, tier 4 locations.

Also Read: UPI transactions touch new high, cross Rs 5 lakh crore in March

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions, one of the most popular ways to make mobile payments, crossed the Rs 5 lakh crore mark in value in March, touching a new high as digital adoption continues to surge in India.

According to a recent report by Credit Suisse, digital modes of payment in India have grown 10X over the last five years - and have a 30 percent share, aggregating to $450 Billion, with acceptance of over 30 million merchants compared to 5 million who have traditional POS terminals. Over 200 million users in India are now active users of digital payments.