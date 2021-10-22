MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

PhonePe starts charging processing fee on UPI transactions for mobile recharges

The company is the first digital payments app to have started charging for UPI-based transaction which is being offered for free by its competitors.

PTI
October 22, 2021 / 07:19 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Walmart group's digital payments firm PhonePe has started charging processing fees in the range of Re 1 to Rs 2 per transaction for mobile recharges done for value above Rs 50, even through UPI. The company is the first digital payments app to have started charging for UPI-based transaction which is being offered for free by its competitors.

Like other players, PhonePe is also charging processing fees for payments made through credit cards. "On recharges, we are running a very small-scale experiment where a few users are paying for mobile recharges. Recharges below Rs 50 are not charged, recharges between Rs 50 and Rs 100 are charged Re 1 and above Rs 100 are charged Rs 2. Essentially, as a part of the experiment, a majority of users are either not paying anything or paying Re 1," a PhonePe spokesperson said.

ALSO READ: Offline merchants outpace online peers in digital payments, says PhonePe study

PhonePe has the largest share in terms of UPI transactions among the third-party apps. The company had recorded over 165-crore UPI transactions on its platform in September, clocking over 40 per cent share among the app segment. To clarify on bill payments, "we are not the only player or payment platform charging a fee. Charging a small fee on bill payments is now a standard industry practice and is done by other biller websites and payment platforms also. We charge a processing fee (called as convenience fee on other platforms) on payments with credit cards only," the spokesperson added.

According to a Bernstein report released in July, PhonePe and Google Pay continue investing in providing customer incentives and spend on marketing at 2.5-3.0 times while Paytm has streamlined marketing spend from 1.2 times of revenue in financial year (FY) 2017, to 0.4 times in FY20, and now at 0.2 times of revenue (FY21), while growing merchant payments share across wallets, UPI, PoS, and online payments.

Close

Related stories

The National Payments Corporation of India has placed a cap on the market share for UPI. There can be no player which has a market share of above 30 per cent. The Bernstein report said that the NPCI market share caps would require PhonePe and Google Pay to dial down their customer incentives, to bring share towards the 30 per cent cap.
PTI
Tags: #digital payments app #mobile recharges #PhonePe #UPI transactions
first published: Oct 22, 2021 07:19 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.