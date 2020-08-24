172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|phonepe-prepares-for-ipo-by-2023-seeks-7-10-billion-valuation-report-5747451.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 02:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PhonePe prepares for IPO by 2023; seeks $7-10 billion valuation: Report

Flipkart, too, is planning a US listing by 2022. US retail giant Walmart acquired a 77 percent stake in the Bengaluru-based company in May 2018.

Moneycontrol News

Walmart-owned PhonePe, which was hived off as a separate entity from Flipkart, is working on an initial public offering (IPO) by 2023 at a valuation of $7-10 billion.

PhonePe is planning a separate listing in the US or India, depending on the market conditions, according to a Business Standard report. Flipkart, too, is planning a US listing by 2022, the report added.

US retail giant Walmart acquired a 77 percent stake in Bengaluru-based Flipkart in May 2018.

"The Walmart leadership has told PhonePe and Flipkart about building the 'path to profitability' and PhonePe has set a target to be profitable by 2022," a source told the publication.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

"All employees at PhonePe have started working towards that goal. The company is partnering and providing value-added services to kiranas and on-boarding merchants," a source told Business Standard.

The financial technology company has launched six insurance and mutual fund products over the past four months.

PhonePe, along with Google Pay and Paytm, accounts for a significant portion of transactions made through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).
First Published on Aug 24, 2020 02:14 pm

tags #PhonePe

