PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
LIVE NOW :Watch India’s top CFOs share their financial resilience strategies at the India CFO Summit. Click here
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 24, 2020 08:32 AM IST | Source: PTI

PhonePe onboards all electricity boards across India to enable seamless bill payments

"We have seen massive growth in the adoption of digital payments for electricity bills since we launched the category in 2016. In fact, there has been an over 40 percent increase in the volume of electricity bill payments in October 2020 over the corresponding period last year," Ankit Gaur, Director of Business Development at PhonePe, said.

PTI

Flipkart-owned PhonePe said it has onboarded all the 73 electricity boards (both public and private sector) across the country, enabling its over 250 million users to pay their bills through the app.

"We have seen massive growth in the adoption of digital payments for electricity bills since we launched the category in 2016. In fact, there has been an over 40 percent increase in the volume of electricity bill payments in October 2020 over the corresponding period last year," Ankit Gaur, Director of Business Development at PhonePe, said.

He added that over 80 percent of its customers are in tier II cities and beyond, indicating the widespread adoption of contactless bill payments.

Close
PhonePe has launched many features to drive growth in the bill payments category, including ''Reminders'' and AutoPay options.
First Published on Nov 24, 2020 08:34 am

tags #Business #Companies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.