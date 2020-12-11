PlusFinancial Times
PhonePe may fill 700 open job positions in the next few months: Report

Since the end of February, PhonePe has recruited 500 people across multiple roles amid the pandemic, raising its employee strength to 2,200.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 11, 2020 / 12:20 PM IST

Walmart-owned PhonePe might fill 700 vacancies in its staff in the next three to six  months, as business grows due to increased adoption of digital payment services.

Manmeet Sandhu, Chief People Officer, PhonePe said as per a report by The Economic Times that the company will recruit for open positions across multiple engineering and non-engineering functions such as business development, product management, merchant acquisition, marketing, finance, legal etc.

"We have over 700 open positions which we aim to fill…we are hiring across functions in line with our business strategy and needs," Sandhu said as per the report.

Sandhu also said PhonePe plans to expand its rural network, and will hire local talent to service this network.

"We are still in the process of closing out the numbers for next year, but our growth trajectory will likely continue at the same rate," she told the paper.

Since the end of February, the company has recruited 500 people across multiple roles amid the pandemic, raising its employee strength to 2,200.

"During the lockdown, we have had employees joining us remotely and their induction and onboarding were done virtually without any hitch," Sandhu said as per the report.

Digital payments services and online shopping have become increasingly popular during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walmart Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Doug McMillan in November said that the number of monthly active customers at Flipkart and PhonePe are at an "all-time high".
