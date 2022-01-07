MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

PhonePe logs annualised TPV of $651 billion, crosses 350 million user-mark

The company has also crossed 350 million lifetime registered users, which essentially means that one in four Indians now use PhonePe, according to a statement.

PTI
January 07, 2022 / 04:57 PM IST

Fintech major PhonePe on Friday said it has logged an annualised total payment value (TPV) of $651 billion in December and reported 150 million monthly active users (MAU).

The registered user base has grown 28 per cent from 273 million in January to 350 million in December 2021, it added.

The registered user base has grown 28 per cent from 273 million in January to 350 million in December 2021, it added.

"We are delighted to cross the 350-million registered users mark, and emerge as India’s largest digital payments platform across all core metrics,” PhonePe Head of Consumer Platform and Payments Sonika Chandra said.

Chandra added that this "phenomenal growth" is driven by its technology team’s relentless pursuit of delivering the highest end-to-end transaction success rates in the industry, as well as its offline sales efforts in building the largest merchant acceptance network in India.

"We will continue to push hard on deepening digital payment adoption and merchant acceptance across India,” she said.

PhonePe said it also processed over 500 million transactions at physical stores (including kiranas) in December 2021.

This was achieved due to the rapid expansion of PhonePe’s merchant coverage spanning 25 million stores spread across 15,700 towns and villages, constituting 99 per cent of pin codes in India, as per the statement.

PhonePe had made a foray into financial services in 2017 and has since introduced several mutual funds and insurance products like tax-saving funds, liquid funds, international travel insurance, life insurance, and insurance for the COVID-19 pandemic, among others.

PhonePe is also accepted at over 25 million merchant outlets across India.
Tags: #Business #monthly active users #PhonePe #total payment value
first published: Jan 7, 2022 04:56 pm

