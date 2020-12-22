PhonePe launches new voice notification feature for Business app in 9 languages

PhonePe App (PC- Twitter/@PhonePe_)

India’s leading digital payments platform PhonePe on December 22 announced the launch of its new voice notification feature that will be available in 9 vernacular languages on the PhonePe for Business app.

The fintech platform stated that the new voice confirmation will help merchants during peak business hours with a voice message announcing the amount received from a customer, without having to check the customer’s phone screen or waiting for a SMS.

"We are constantly building new features on the PhonePe for business app to make it easier for our merchant partners to run and grow their business. The multi-lingual voice notification functionality which we have recently introduced, makes it easier for our merchant partners to attend to their customers while also making sure that payments have been received during peak hours in the language of their choice," PhonePe Vice President Vivek Lohcheb said in an official statement.

The digital payments platform for Business app was launched in 2018. The app is available in English, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Odiya, and Assamese. Currently, it has over 15 million merchant partners across India.

"The app sends out communication to merchants about various products and launches in the vernacular language they are most comfortable with. When a merchant is onboarded on the app, the PhonePe field team also shares educational material giving them information about the various products and features in different languages thereby ensuring a smoother sign-up process," the PhonePe release added.

In a recent report, PhonePe emerged to be the largest platform for buying 'digital gold' with over 35 per cent market share. So far, customers from over 18,500 pin codes across India have bought gold on PhonePe, mainly from small towns and cities.