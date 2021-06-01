PhonePe-Indus OS deal runs into another wall, investor Affle Global files legal suit

The development is significant as Affle Global’s legal suit makes PhonePe an official party in the case as it seeks an “injunction” on the proposed acquisition. (Representative Image)

The battle between Affle Global and PhonePe over the latter’s proposed acquisition of Indus OS has intensified.

Affle Global, which is a minority investor in Indus OS, filed a petition against the payments platform’s bid for the content discovery platform in the Singapore Court, The Economic Times reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

In turn, Indus OS who is “keen” on the deal with Walmart-owned PhonePe has also filed a counter complaint against Affle Global.

The development is significant as Affle Global’s legal suit makes PhonePe an official party in the case as it seeks an “injunction” on the proposed acquisition.

Both petitions are up for pre-trial hearings later during this week.

On May 19, sources told Moneycontrol that PhonePe is in the final stages to acquire mobile operating system startup IndusOS with the deal likely to be valued at $60 million.

PhonePe's interest in Indus OS comes from the distribution play since Indus OS has over 100 million users and over 4 lakh apps on its own app marketplace called App Bazaar. Indus OS has partnered with 12 mobile brands in India and powers Samsung’s default app store - Galaxy Store.

Indus OS' App Bazaar has over four lakh apps available in 12 Indian languages, and the platform has seen over a billion app installs since 2019. PhonePe itself runs its own 'super app' platform Switch to offer users access to popular consumer internet apps on its platform.