PhonePe eyes $1 billion in funding, valuation could touch $8 billion: Report

Flipkart-owned PhonePe is looking to raise $1 billion at a valuation of $7-8 billion from investors such as Tencent and Tiger Global, according to a report by The Times of India.

“The valuation could make or break these talks. PhonePe is in discussion with strategic investors to back it for the long-term, especially in its fight with the well-capitalised Paytm,” the article quoted a source as saying.

The investment talks could officially close in two-to-three months, the report added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

The talks come shortly after the board of Flipkart approved a move to make PhonePe a separate entity. China-based Tencent and US-based Tiger Global both have invested in Flipkart.

If the negotiations are successful, this would be the payment service provider’s largest round of funding. The funding will give PhonePe more muscle to take on rivals Paytm, Google Pay and Amazon Pay.

Paytm’s annual spend for 2019 will be in the range of $150-170 million, a source told the newspaper.

Retail giant Walmart’s board will have to approve PhonePe’s valuation since it acquired Flipkart in May last year. Flipkart has committed an investment of $500 million to PhonePe.

In 2017, PhonePe had sought an investment from US-based PayPal, but the deal failed over valuation concerns.

This time around the discussions surrounding valuation are more realistic, the report said.