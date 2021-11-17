PhonePe crosses two billion transactions a month, highest till date

The PhonePe app (Representative image: Twitter/@PhonePe_)

Digital payments player PhonePe processed a record two billion transactions in October 2021, the highest ever in a month for the platform.

Most of these volumes come from Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions, where the company is a leader with a 47 percent share in monthly volumes. In October, PhonePe saw 1.93 billion UPI transactions according to data by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

“Last month was phenomenal for PhonePe, as we processed our highest ever transactions till date, cementing our position as India’s leading payments platform,” said Sameer Nigam, Founder & CEO, PhonePe.

“The fact that 80 percent of our transactions come from Tier II, III cities and beyond, shows that digital payments have truly penetrated across the length and breadth of the country,” he added.

The company said that with its leadership in UPI, it is driving the highest number of person-to-person and merchant transactions. The Flipkart-owned company is also a leader in NPCI’s Bharat Bill Pay (BBPS) transactions, clocking a 49 percent share of August volumes on the platform, as per the latest available data.

BBPS is a payment ecosystem conceptualised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and was set up as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the NPCI in 2015. BBPS enables customers to set up recurring payments for electricity, gas, DTH, insurance, loan repayments, FASTag Recharge, post-paid mobile bills, cable, and education fees.

UPI transactions saw exponential growth after the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced people to stay home and make cashless payments for their daily essentials and for online platforms. After the first lockdown, PhonePe started gaining further traction and surpassed Google Pay in December 2020 to become the top UPI player in India.

The company had crossed the one million transactions mark only in February this year. PhonePe has seen over 145 million monthly active users, $600 billion in annualized total payments value (TPV) and digital transactions from over 19,000 pin codes, constituting more than 99 percent of the country.

While the Bengaluru-based company started as a payments platform, it has now expanded into allowing customers to make gold and silver purchases on its platform has introduced mutual funds (MFs) and insurance products too.

PhonePe also said on November 2 that it has launched a tokenisation solution for online debit and credit card transactions called PhonePe SafeCard, joining card companies and payment companies like Visa, Rupay, Razorpay, and PayU in introducing tokenisation solutions ahead of the December 31 deadline for the RBI’s guidelines for Payment Aggregators (PG) and Payment Gateways (PG).

In tokenisation, sensitive customer data will be stored in the form of an encrypted ‘token’ to help facilitate secure transactions. These tokens will allow payments to be processed without having to disclose customer details to merchants or letting payment intermediaries store information that could breach security and privacy.

Founded in 2015 by former Flipkart executives Sameer Nigam, Rahul Chari and Burzin Engineer, the company has over 335 million registered users and is accepted at over 22 million merchant outlets.