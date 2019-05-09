App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 09, 2019 06:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

PhillipCapital pays Rs 51 lakh to settle case with SEBI

The panel of whole time members of SEBI approved recommendations of the committee and an amount of Rs 51 lakh was remitted by PhillipCapital on April 10, 2019.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Stock broker PhillipCapital has settled a case with the SEBI in a matter related to alleged violation of stock brokers norms after paying Rs 51 lakh towards settlement charge.

Besides, the entity allegedly failed to comply with various circulars of the SEBI as well as NSE.

The markets regulator in February 2018 had sent a show cause notice to the firm to adjudge alleged violation of SEBI norms wherein it was alleged that the firm failed to settle funds of its active clients and had not settled funds of inactive clients that was below Rs 2,000.

Besides, it was also alleged that the firm used its own fund to finance clients's trading and later collected charges from them in the form of delayed payment charges. It also delayed settlement of fund over 90 days.

related news

However, during the pendency of the proceedings, PhillipCapital filed a settlement application with the SEBI in March 2018 and deliberated the terms of settlement with the regulator's internal committee.

Under the settlement mechanism, an entity is allowed to settle charges by paying a penalty without admission or denial of guilt.

High Powered Advisory Committee recommended the case for settlement after payment of Rs 51 lakh towards settlement charges. The committee further said the "settlement may only be considered upon receipt of an undertaking from the applicant that the defaults alleged in the show cause notice have been rectified and none of the defaults continue as on date".

The panel of whole time members of SEBI approved recommendations of the committee and an amount of Rs 51 lakh was remitted by PhillipCapital on April 10, 2019.

Accordingly, the SEBI said the "settlement order disposes of the... adjudication proceeding initiated against the applicant, viz PhillipCapital (India) Private Limited".

Enforcement actions, including restoring or initiating the proceedings, could be initiated if any representation made by them is found to be untrue, the SEBI said.
First Published on May 9, 2019 06:20 pm

tags #Business #India #SEBI

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Cannes 2019: Here’s when Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Aishwary ...

Exclusive: Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin, Shashi Kapoor’s grandson to mak ...

Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor to ...

Karan Oberoi gets 14 days judicial custody; good friend Pooja Bedi hop ...

Aithey Aa from Bharat: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif sizzle in this gro ...

Ayushmann Khurrana announces a sequel to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, deets ...

SOTY 2: Check out Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria's fashi ...

Guess Who: This popular Bollywood filmmaker is hosting rave parties to ...

Bharat: Producer Atul Agnihotri says Priyanka Chopra has still not mes ...

SpiceJet Second Low-Cost Carrier to Offer Business Class After GoAir

Hrithik Roshan Shifts Super 30 Release to Avoid 'Toxic Mental Violence ...

Samsung Unveils Highest Resolution Image Sensor for Smartphones at 64- ...

Ayodhya Case: Supreme Court to Take up Mediation Panel's Report Tomorr ...

Jio Effect: BSNL Revises Rs 47, Rs 198 Prepaid Recharge Plans to Offer ...

'Saw My Vote for NCP Get Cast to BJP': Sharad Pawar Raises Concern Ove ...

PUBG Mobile Season 7 Leaked: Royal Pass Rewards, Skorpion Gun, New Cos ...

This Mother's Post About Her Son Getting 60% in Board Exams is Going V ...

Dirty Ghats, Dangling Wires: Adityanath Tells Varanasi How Tourists Kn ...

At Narendra Modi's charged Delhi rally, anti-AAP mood of crowd, aim to ...

Narendra Modi’s Economic Advisory Council member predicts 'middle in ...

Judiciary-Centre logjam resurfaces as Supreme Court collegium rejects ...

Maharshi movie review: Mahesh Babu's conviction holds this partly unde ...

North Korea firing second unidentified projectile in 5 days may put Wa ...

After stop-start career, triple jumper Arpinder Singh finding speed an ...

Dharavi's Kala Qilla, weathered by time and negligence, lives on due t ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Compelling local narrative, targeted income s ...

Google I/O 2019: Pixel 3a's optimised imaging algorithms helping Pixel ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.