Philip Morris in talks to merge with Altria

Philip Morris International Inc and Altria Group Inc said on August 27 they were in talks for an all-stock merger, potentially reuniting the tobacco giants after more than a decade.

Altria's shares rose over 8% in early trading, while Philip Morris fell 5.5%. At current prices, a merger of the two would create a company with market value of more than $200 billion.

In 2008, Altria spun off the Philip Morris International unit in a move aimed at unlocking the value of the fast-growing unit.