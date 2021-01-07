Phi Commerce raises $4 million from Singapore VC Beenext, Yatra Angel Network

Phi Commerce has got a $4-million infusion in a Series-A funding round led by Singapore venture capital Beenext and Abhishant Pant’s Yatra Angel Network (YAN).

The company said the funding would be used to expand market presence, enter new geographies and improve product offerings, The Economic Times reported.

Co-founder and CEO Jose Thattil told the paper the aim was to make transactions seem “invisible” and “eliminate friction in payments with 100 percent reliability”.

“The need to eliminate friction in payments with 100% reliability is a universal requirement across advanced as well as emerging economies and we are confident we will soon be replicating this success in global markets” - Phi Commerce CEO

Hero Choudhary, partner at Beenext called India’s payments market “the most complex with all sorts of form factors” and commended Phi Commerce’s products for “covering end-to-end omni-channel payments at scale.”

Phi Commerce is a Pune-based digital payments company which facilitates 100 million monthly transactions from customers in Tier I, II and III cities. It provides API-based platforms for banks, small, medium and large businesses and payment schemes to conduct transactions via mobile, digital touch points, and doorstep or in-store options.