Pharma wrap: J&J in news again Australian court rules against company over pelvic mesh lawsuit

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) faces another setback in the past week when hundreds of women in Australia won a seven-year-old class action lawsuit against the company for misleading patients and surgeons about the risks of the its pelvic mesh implants.

An Australian Federal Court in Sydney found that J&J subsidiary Ethicon had sold the devices without warning women about the potential risks. The court will decide on damages by February next year.

J&J said it is considering its options to appeal against the court's judgement.

It has been facing similar lawsuits in the US, Canada and Europe over the pelvic mesh implant. The company, in October, agreed to pay nearly $117 million to resolve claims in 41 US states and the District of Columbia.

A pelvic mesh or vaginal mesh implant is used to treat urinary incontinence (or lack of control over urination) and pelvic organ prolapse (which is when organs shift from normal positions), the common complications of childbirth, leading to chronic pain, infection, inability to have sex, a significant psychological toll, and, in some cases, even death.

The implant had worked for some, for others it's had severe consequences.

The US pharmaceutical giant has been facing a barrage of lawsuits in various countries over allegations of selling defective products. In May this year, J&J had agreed to pay about $1 billion to resolve most lawsuits in the US that claimed damage over faulty Pinnacle hip implants. The drug major is also facing lawsuits over a possible link between asbestos in its talc products and cancer.

Impact on India

According to a report by ThePrint, the Indian government has written to J&J, asking it to furnish details of the number of surgical pelvic meshes it has imported into India in the last three years in April this year, following a ban by USFDA on the transvaginal pelvic mesh.

The report also claimed that the J&J product is not available in India. However it was registered in India between 2014 and 2017.