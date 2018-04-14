Pharma weekly wrap: What's next for Fortis, will board be able to make a choice and will shareholders accept that?

It has been an eventful week for Fortis Healthcare. The beleaguered healthcare provider is now finding some mojo with three offers from suitors, with each claiming their offer to be compelling over others.

It all started this week with the revised offer by Manipal Hospitals-TPG consortium that valued Fortis at 155 per share. The latest one from Manipal-TPG was 21 percent higher than the earlier offer. The offer gives Fortis shareholders an additional stake in Manipal Hospitals after Fortis Healthcare's hospital business is de-merged and allows them to participate in the rights issue of Rs 4000 crore to buy RHT assets.

Also, Fortis shareholder can still remain invested in a diagnostics business through Fortis. Overall a much better deal.

But a day after - in surprise move - Sunil Munjal of Hero and Burmans of Dabur made an offer to invest Rs 1,250 crore directly into the company through a preferential allotment that valued Fortis share at Rs 156 a piece.

Of the Rs 1,250 crore - Munjal and Burmans have offered to invest Rs 500 crore immediately, and Rs 750 crore post due diligence to be completed within three weeks.

Munjal-Burmans offer was simple and straight forward one as it intends to invest directly into the company without asking for change of the current structure, operations or delineating the assets under the company.

The third bid came from Malaysia-based IHH Healthcare that offered a price of up to Rs 160 per share for India’s second largest healthcare provider, subject to satisfactory completion of a limited due diligence.

The IHH offer doesn't have any specific details.

To be sure - it was only the Manipal-TPG consortium that made a binding offer or an offer made after due diligence.

Shareholders response

Fortis shareholders have finally hit a sweet spot with the onslaught of the bidding war.

However, Moneycontrol found out that none of the bids have failed to enthuse the shareholders.

Fortis stock remained flat in last three trading days, as the action unfolded.

Shares of Fortis declined 1.20 per cent to close at Rs 151.95 on the BSE on Friday, while the benchmark Sensex gained 0.27 per cent to end 34,192.65 points.

One leading shareholder lamented that the price offered by the three interested parties was way below its expectations and unlikely to be accepted in the current form.

He said the valuation should be closer to Rs 200, to make them come on board.

But analysts say anything over Rs 185 is considered to be a good proposition for the shareholders.

What to expect in days ahead?

The ball is in the court of Fortis board. The board is expected to take a decision in next one week.

However, it will be interesting to see how the investors and shareholders react to any decision made by the Board.

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has raised objections on the composition of the board and management of Fortis appointed by Singh brothers the erstwhile promoters of the company.

“What is the sanctity of a deal approved by aboard of directors appointed by a group of shareholders who are no longer shareholders of the company?” Jhunjhunwala told The Economic Times recently.

Jhunjhunwala holds less than 1 per cent stake in the company.