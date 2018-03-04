This week in Pharma: Yes Bank emerges as the largest Fortis shareholder, NPPA transfer row

This Holi week was an eventful one for pharma and healthcare sectors too. The government moving Bhupendra Singh out of NPPA and the Fortis board meet were the main highlights of the week.

NPPA

Let's begin with the transfer of National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) chairman Bhupendra Singh. The transfer was part of a major shake-up in which 23 IAS officers were moved to new roles. \

Singh's transfer wouldn't have attracted so much attention had it been any other department. Singh was heading the drug price regulatory body that has been trying to rein in profiteering and promote affordable healthcare through price controls of drugs and devices, in a country where healthcare costs are largely paid for out-of-pocket by patients. The government is yet to name a replacement.

The decision has baffled many healthcare observers as the government has taken credit for some of the popular actions taken up by NPPA under Singh's leadership, be it capping of stent/knee implant prices or bringing more drug formulations under the ambit of price control. NPPA also received support from Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), an affiliate of RSS, the the ideological parent of the ruling BJP.

SJM has earlier warned the government of attempts to "sabotage" NPPA and alleged that several government departments, including premier policy think tank Niti Aayog, are working towards systematically dismantling the drug price control system to benefit the industry.

The industry has vehemently contested SJM's allegations, saying that it doesn’t have the power to influence Department of Pharmaceuticals or Health Ministry.

Analysts told Moneycontrol that the government was under immense pressure from various lobby groups representing corporate hospitals, drugs and MNC devices industries, in addition to a section of bureaucrats within the government itself to affect the change.

Fortis Healthcare - the ball is in the lenders' court

Fortis finally came out with Q2 and Q3 numbers this past week, with several red flags raised by the statutory auditor. The statutory auditor Deloitte clarified that its hasn't performed the audit of the company and its only a review. A review provides less assurance than an audit and they were unable to express conclusion regarding the financial statements.

Auditors raised red flags on outcomes of pending investigations, inter-corporate deposits or related party loans and unsecured advances to vendors.

Promoter holding is now down to 0.8 percent from 34 percent in December 2017 due to invocation of pledged shares.

Yes Bank now is the largest shareholder of the company, with more than 17 percent stake.

"Post invocation of pledge shares, banks and financial institutions including Yes bank, Axis bank, Indiabulls have the right to sell their shares to a third party, which can eventually become the promoter of the company," brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said in its post earnings report.