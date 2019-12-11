Pharma market grows 14.5% in November, respiratory drugs lead

The Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM) expanded 14.5 percent in November led by strong sales growth of anti-infectives and respiratory drugs.

While the anti-infectives grew at 17 percent in November, respiratory segment grew at 19.7 percent.

During the same period last year, anti-infectives grew 7.9 percent and respiratory 13.8 percent. The overall industry grew 8.1 in November 2018.

Anti-infective segment is the largest constituting about 14 percent of total IPM sales. Respiratory con

The IPM reported sales of Rs 12,624 crore for November. The IPM stood at Rs 1.39 trillion for the moving annual total (MAT) ended November, reporting a YoY growth of 9.8 percent.

This was the best growth seen in a month in more than 32 months, said AIOCD in a statement.

Air-quality deterioration

"Last year, Diwali was in November and there was an impact on the sale. As Diwali shifted into October for the year 2019, the month of November had no pressure and hence on the lower base of Nov' 18, November 19 did fairly well," said AIOCD.

Extended monsoon and air quality deterioration followed by Diwali in many parts of India, especially North are cited as the main reasons for the surge in sales.

The toxic smog in and around National Capital Region (NCR) since Diwali, with concentrations of particulate matter (PM) reached to extremely hazardous levels of 2.5 , forcing the government to announce public health emergence. It was reported that there was flare-up of lung infections, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD) during that period.

Gastro intestinal shown a big turnaround in November month with growth of 14.5 percent while vitamins grew at 13.7 percent in November.

In the chronic segment, cardiac market grew 13.6 percent and anti-diabetic segment rose 11.3 percent.