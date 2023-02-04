Pharma company recalls eye drops over link to drug-resistant infections in US

US health officials on February 2 said that a company is recalling its over-the-counter eye drops that have been linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week sent a health alert to doctors, saying the outbreak included at least 55 people in 12 states. One died and at least five had permanent vision loss, according to a report by Associated Press.

The infections, including some found in blood, urine and lungs, were linked to EzriCare Artificial Tears. Many said they had used the product, which is a lubricant used to treat irritation and dryness, the report added.

According to another report by News18.com, the central government has formed a team of six officers and inspectors to raid the units of Chennai-based pharmaceutical company Global Pharma Healthcare, manufacturer of EzriCare Artificial Tears.

The pharma company is voluntarily recalling all batches of its artificial tears drops allegedly linked to causing a death in the US due to possible contamination. EzriCare said it has stopped distributing the eye drops. It also has a notice on its website urging consumers to stop using the product.

Chinese balloon to remain over US skies for a few days: Pentagon The teams from the apex health agency, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, and officials from the state drug controllers’ office have been sent to the plant for further investigations and sample pickups, government sources told News18. “Three persons each from CDSCO and state drug controller are on their way to the plant located about 40km south of Chennai,” said a source to News18. “This pharma company is a contract manufacturing plant supplying through others to the US market. This specific drug is not sold in India,” the source said.

Moneycontrol News