    Pharma company recalls eye drops over link to drug-resistant infections in US

    The central government has formed a team of six officers and inspectors to raid the units of Chennai-based pharmaceutical company Global Pharma Healthcare, manufacturer of EzriCare Artificial Tears.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 04, 2023 / 08:14 AM IST
    The pharma company is voluntarily recalling all lots of its artificial tears drops allegedly linked to causing a death in the United States due to possible contamination.

    The pharma company is voluntarily recalling all lots of its artificial tears drops allegedly linked to causing a death in the United States due to possible contamination.

    US health officials on February 2 said that a company is recalling its over-the-counter eye drops that have been linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections.

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week sent a health alert to doctors, saying the outbreak included at least 55 people in 12 states. One died and at least five had permanent vision loss, according to a report by Associated Press.

    The infections, including some found in blood, urine and lungs, were linked to EzriCare Artificial Tears. Many said they had used the product, which is a lubricant used to treat irritation and dryness, the report added.

    According to another report by News18.com, the central government has formed a team of six officers and inspectors to raid the units of Chennai-based pharmaceutical company Global Pharma Healthcare, manufacturer of  EzriCare Artificial Tears.