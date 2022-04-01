PGCIL transfers residual equity in Powergrid Vizag Transmission for Rs 330 crore

Representative image

State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) has transferred its remaining 26 percent stake shareholding in Powergrid Vizag Transmission Ltd to infrastructure investment trust PGlnvlT for a consideration of about Rs 330 crore. Also, the company has relinquished its right of additional revenue in its subsidiaries in favour of PGInvIT against a consideration of about Rs 304 crore.

"Power Grid has transferred balance 26 percent equity shareholding of Power Grid Vizag Transmission Ltd (PVTL) to PGlnvlT on 31st March, 2022, at a consideration of Rs 330,78,44,638 after adjustments of dividend received by Power Grid from PVTL. With this, Power Grid has nil shareholding in PVTL," a BSE filing said.

This has been done following the approval of PGCIL board in February this year. "Power Grid has relinquished its right on additional revenue accruing to Power Grid Parli Transmission Ltd, Power Grid Warora Transmission Ltd and Power Grid Jabalpur Transmission Ltd to PGlnvlT on 31st March, 2022 against aggregate consideration of Rs 304,15,00,000," the filing added.