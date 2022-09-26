PGCIL: Falling share prices could get strong support from valuation and dividend yield

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Stock trading at 9 times fiscal 2024 estimated earnings Attractive valuations and dividend yield to support stock Growth visibility improving marginally with new projects being added Profitability and balance sheet to remain healthy in the light of cash flows Power Grid has underperformed the broader markets over the past few trading sessions falling from the levels of around Rs 238 a share about few days back to the current level of Rs 189 a share. According to market speculation, Power Finance Corporation may...