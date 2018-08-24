App
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 02:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

P&G wants to trademark ‘LOL’, ‘WTF’, other acronyms: Report

The retail giant has applied to trademark LOL, WTF, NBD, and FML in liquid soap, dishwashing detergent, hard surface cleaners and air fresheners.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

The US-based retail giant Procter and Gamble (P&G) wants to trademark acronyms frequently used by millennials, such as LOL and WTF, for use on detergents and soaps, CNBC reports.

P&G has applied to the US Patent and Trademark Office to use LOL, WTF, NBD, and FML in liquid soap, dishwashing detergent, hard surface cleaners and air fresheners.

LOL typically stands for laughing out loud, WTF for what the f***, NBD for no big deal, FML for f*** my life.

"Millennials want these little brands, these local brands that they have an emotional attachment to," activist investor Nelson Peltz, who is on P&G’s board told CNBC last September.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

P&G’s popular detergent brands in India include Ariel and Tide. The company also owns the Ambi Pur air freshener brand.

Other popular brands by P&G in India include Gillette, Olay, Whisper, and Pantene.

The US Patent and Trademark Office has given P&G until January to respond to clarifications, as per a report on industry website Ad Age.

P&G has also applied to trademark "Home Made Simple" for products in the cleaning category, the CNBC report said.
First Published on Aug 24, 2018 02:52 pm

