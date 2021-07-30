MARKET NEWS

P&G appoints Shailesh Jejurikar as the global COO

As COO, Shailesh will have profit/loss responsibility for P&G's Enterprise Markets (Latin America, India, Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, and Eastern Europe)," P&G said in a statement.

PTI
July 30, 2021 / 06:02 PM IST
Image: Shutterstock

Image: Shutterstock

 
 
Procter & Gamble (P&G) on Friday announced the appointment of Shailesh Jejurikar as the global Chief Operating Officer (COO), making him the first Indian to do so.

This is in line with the change at the Chief Executive Officer level with Jon Moeller taking over from David Taylor.

"In October, Shailesh Jejurikar will become P&G's Chief Operating Officer (COO).

As COO, Shailesh will have profit/loss responsibility for P&G's Enterprise Markets (Latin America, India, Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, and Eastern Europe)," P&G said in a statement.

He will also lead Information Technology, Global Business Services, Sales, Market Operations, New Business, Purchasing, Manufacturing, and Distribution efforts for the company, the company added.

Currently, Shailesh is the Chief Executive Officer of Procter & Gamble's largest business sector, Fabric and Home Care, which includes brands such as Tide, Ariel, Downy, Gain, Febreze, Swiffer—and represents about one-third of total company sales and net earnings.
