you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2019 09:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

PFS to get Rs 250 cr from LIC under partial credit enhancement

In November 2018, the RBI, with a view to provide liquidity support to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), allowed banks to provide PCE facility to NBFCs to support their bond issuances.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
PTC India Financial Services (PFS) on October 21 said it will raise up to Rs 250 crore from Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) under partial credit enhancement.

LIC has agreed to participate in up to Rs 250 crore in its first tranche of bonds of Rs 580 crore which would be backed by partial credit enhancement (PCE) of State Bank of India (SBI) to the extent of 20 per cent of initial issued bond amount, PFS said in a release.

In November 2018, the RBI, with a view to provide liquidity support to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), allowed banks to provide PCE facility to NBFCs to support their bond issuances.

PFS became the first NBFC in the country to avail such facility from SBI to the extent of Rs 400 crore to support its bond issuance of up to Rs 2,000 crore, it said.

The first tranche of PFS proposed bond of Rs 580 crore, with structured repayment in 10 year and backed by SBI PCE to the extent of 20 per cent of bond issuance amount, has been rated as AA+ (stable outlook) by CRISIL, it said further.

First Published on Oct 21, 2019 09:35 pm

tags #PTC India Financial Services

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.