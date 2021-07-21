MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : July 21, 2021 / 07:38 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    PFRDA Chairman to give more options to pension funds

    Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) will soon allow pension fund managers (PFMs) to invest in initial public offerings (IPOs), follow on public offers (FPOs) and offer for sale (OFS). Read the story here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    Farmers set to hold peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar against three farm reform laws.
    Tomorrow:

    IndiaMART InterMESH company's officials will meet investors and analysts to discuss financial performance.

  • New Space Race

    Jeff Bezos' maiden mission

    Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, also the world's wealthiest person, completed his short trip into space in a spacecraft flown by his aerospace company Blue Origin on July 20. Catch the updateshere.

  • Startup Tales

    Swiggy's massive fundraise

    Food delivery platform Swiggy said it had raised $1.25 billion in funding, in a round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Prosus, as it wants to double down on its core business, make acquisitions and invest aggressively in its promising instant grocery delivery business Instamart, daily grocery delivery service Supr Daily and its pick up and drop service, Swiggy Genie. Moneycontrol's Chandra Srikanth and Priyanka Sahay bring you the details here.

  • IPO

    Policybazaar parent firm PB Fintech aims to raise Rs 6,500 crore via IPO

    PB Fintech, the parent company of online insurance marketplace Policybazaar, is aiming to raise around Rs 6,500 crore via an initial public offering (IPO), CNBC TV18 reported on July 20, citing an RoC filing. Find more details about the development here.

  • Business

    Xandr: From AT&T to InMobi?

    American telecom major AT&T is in discussions to sell its loss-making ad unit to India’s InMobi, Axios reported on July 20 citing unnamed sources. Here's why the world’s largest telecommunications firm is scrambling to get Xandr off its balance sheet.

  • Tailpiece

    The COVID-19 pandemic and tourism

    The coronavirus pandemic has had a debilitating impact on world travel and tourism. The year 2020 turned out to be the worst year in tourism history. But will 2021 be any better? Find out in this explainer.

