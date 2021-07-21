Startup Tales

Swiggy's massive fundraise

Food delivery platform Swiggy said it had raised $1.25 billion in funding, in a round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Prosus, as it wants to double down on its core business, make acquisitions and invest aggressively in its promising instant grocery delivery business Instamart, daily grocery delivery service Supr Daily and its pick up and drop service, Swiggy Genie. Moneycontrol's Chandra Srikanth and Priyanka Sahay bring you the details here.