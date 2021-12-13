MARKET NEWS

English
Pfizer to pay $6.7 billion in cash for Arena Pharmaceuticals

The pharmaceutical giant said Monday it will pay $100 in cash for each share of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a deal already approved by the boards of both companies.

Associated Press
December 13, 2021 / 08:21 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Pfizer is spending $6.7 billion to buy a drugmaker that is developing treatments for inflammatory conditions like Chrohns disease but has no products on the market.

The pharmaceutical giant said Monday it will pay $100 in cash for each share of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a deal already approved by the boards of both companies.

ALSO READ: Booster shot of Pfizer COVID vaccine can cut mortality from Delta variant by 90%: Study

Shares of Arena nearly doubled in premarket trading Monday after closing at $49.94 Friday.

Pfizer believes that Arena will bolster its expertise in inflammation and immunology. It plans to pay for the acquisition with cash on hand.

Close

Arena has a potential treatment for ulcerative colitis in late-stage clinical testing that it also is testing to treat Chrohns disease. The company is developing possible treatments is in dermatology and for acute heart failure.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., based in Park City, Utah, has lost nearly $461,000 through the first nine months of this year. Most of its revenue comes from royalties.

Arenas stock climbed to $95.11 before the opening bell. Shares of Pfizer Inc., based in New York, rose 60 cents to $53.38.
Tags: #Arena Pharmaceuticals #Chrohns disease #Pfizer
first published: Dec 13, 2021 08:19 pm

