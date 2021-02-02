MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Pfizer sees about $15 billion in 2021 sales from COVID-19 vaccine

The company said it expects total 2021 revenue of between $59.4 billion and $61.4 billion.

Reuters
February 02, 2021 / 05:52 PM IST

Pfizer Inc on Tuesday forecast sales of about $15 billion from the coronavirus vaccine that it is making along with German partner BioNTech and raised its full-year profit forecast.

The company said it expects total 2021 revenue of between $59.4 billion and $61.4 billion.

The vaccine was among the first to be authorized for emergency use in the United States and several other countries, and analysts have forecast billions in sales.

In the fourth quarter, the vaccine brought in sales of $154 million, below expectations of $462 million, according to consensus estimates compiled by brokerage Mizuho.

The company now expects full-year adjusted earnings of $3.10 to $3.20 per share, up from its prior forecast of $3 to $3.10 per share.
Reuters
TAGS: #Business #coronavirus #COVID-19 vaccine #Health #Pfizer
first published: Feb 2, 2021 05:45 pm

Must Listen

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.