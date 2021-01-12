Pfizer says ‘engaging with government’, compiling answers to DCGI queries on vaccine: Report

COVID-19 vaccine

Among the first to apply for emergency use authorisation (EUA) as COVID-19 vaccine in India, Pfizer is finally “compiling responses” to questions from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

A company spokesperson told Business Standard the pharmaceutical major is “engaging with the Government of India.” This comes after the company failed to present before the Centre’s Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on vaccines in India on three occasions.

The spokesperson said that Pfizer had “sought opportunity to participate in SEC consultations” but company representatives had been unable to attend meetings due to “extremely short notices of a few hours or less and time-zone limitations, given that the participating team is primarily based out of the United States.”

They added that responses to questions raised by the DCGI are also “in the process” of being compiled.

“We remain committed to engaging with GoI to make this vaccine available for use by the government in the country. We are committed to working with the government to ensure equitable access to our COVID-19 vaccine,” the spokesperson added.

Pfizer reps failed to turn up SEC consultations with vaccine makers on December 9, December 30, and January 1. Post these discussions, Serum Institute of India’s (SII) Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN received DCGI approvals on January 3.

A source told the paper that the next date of SEC meeting has not been set yet.