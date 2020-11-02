Pfizer Q2 net profit declines 15% at to 131.37 crore

Drug firm Pfizer Ltd on November 2 reported a 14.83 percent decline in its net profit at Rs 131.37 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 154.25 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Pfizer Ltd said in a filing to the BSE.

Total income of the company stood at Rs 607.56 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 611.81 crore a year ago, it added.

Shares of Pfizer Ltd closed at Rs 4,960per scrip on the BSE, down0.50 percent from the previous close.