Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 04:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pfizer Q2 net profit declines 15% at to 131.37 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 154.25 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Pfizer Ltd said in a filing to the BSE.

Drug firm Pfizer Ltd on November 2 reported a 14.83 percent decline in its net profit at Rs 131.37 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Total income of the company stood at Rs 607.56 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 611.81 crore a year ago, it added.

Shares of Pfizer Ltd closed at Rs 4,960per scrip on the BSE, down0.50 percent from the previous close.
First Published on Nov 2, 2020 04:42 pm

