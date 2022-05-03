Pfizer Q1 revenues jump 77% to $25.7 billion on COVID-19 vaccine

Source: Reuters

Pfizer reported another quarter of huge revenues growth because of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, but lowered its full-year profit forecast due in part to shifts in foreign exchange.

The major American drugmaker reported revenues of $25.7 billion for the first quarter, up 77 percent from the year-ago period, with the COVID vaccine taking in $13.2 billion.

Pfizer now sees full-year adjusted profits of $6.25 to $6.45 a share, down 10 cents from the previous range.





