MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Pfizer now sees $33.5 billion in 2021 COVID-19 vaccine sales, up from $26 billion

The US drugmaker, which has partnered with Germany's BioNTech on the vaccine, estimates delivering 2.1 billion doses, generating $33.5 billion in sales. The company's May forecast was for $26 billion in sales.

AFP
July 28, 2021 / 06:13 PM IST

Pfizer sharply increased its 2021 projection for revenues tied to its Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday, forecasting the delivery of 500 million more doses compared with earlier expectations.

The US drugmaker, which has partnered with Germany's BioNTech on the vaccine, estimates delivering 2.1 billion doses, generating $33.5 billion in sales. The company's May forecast was for $26 billion in sales.

Pfizer also lifted its full-year profit outlook as well as the expected range for 2021 revenues.

Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said more than a billion doses of the vaccine have been delivered, saying "the speed and efficiency of our efforts with BioNTech to help vaccinate the world against Covid-19 have been unprecedented."

Pfizer said the pre-tax profit margin on the Covid-19 vaccine sales was in the "high-20s" in terms of percent, the same as the earlier forecast.

Close

Related stories

Pfizer reported second-quarter profits of $5.6 billion, up 59 percent from the year-ago period on 92 percent increase in revenues to $19 billion.

Pfizer has launched clinical studies on a possible third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as a booster shot. Bourla has said such boosters could amount to a "durable" revenue stream for the company.

US health officials have thus far not far backed a third shot for the broad population, but officials are studying the need for a third shot in immunocompromised people.

Shares of Pfizer declined 0.5 percent to $41.88 in pre-market trading.
AFP
Tags: #Business #Pfizer
first published: Jul 28, 2021 06:13 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.