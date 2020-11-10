Pfizer is in discussion with government to bring its COVID-19 vaccine to India: Report

American pharma company Pfizer is currently in discussions with the government to distribute its potential COVID-19 vaccine in India.

According to a Spokesperson for Pfizer who spoke to LiveMint, Pfizer believes that its candidate has the potential to be an important part of India’s early vaccine response.

"We remain committed to advance our dialogue with the Government of India to make this vaccine available for use in the country," LiveMint quoted the spokesperson as saying.

According to the report, India is currently having a discussion on securing Pfizer's messenger RNA vaccine as well as a number of other domestic and foreign COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Pfizer could make up to 50 million vaccine doses in 2020, scaling up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021.

So far the American company does not have a distribution pact with any Indian company. It also does not have any agreement with Covax, the COVID-19 vaccine access initiative of Gavi and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The company has also developed detailed logistical plans and tools which will effectively transport the vaccine and will provide a method for its storage and continuous temperature monitoring, the spokesperson said, as per the report.

“We have experience working with customers in all markets and have developed comprehensive solutions to partner with countries to help in the deployment of this vaccine," the spokesperson said.