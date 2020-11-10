Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine: Rich countries already hoarding breakthrough candidates, warns Amnesty

Human rights organisation Amnesty International has warned that despite the significant breakthroughs by leading pharma companies in developing a COVID-19 vaccine, much of the world will be left with little benefits in the fights against the coronavirus pandemic.

Amnesty was responding to the announcement by Pfizer-BioNTech that the COVID-19 vaccine it is developing has been found to be effective in 90 percent of people. Amnesty said it is concerned that wealthy nations have already started hoarding COVID-19 vaccines.

“It is great news that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is proving effective against COVID-19. However, it’s worrying that Pfizer-BioNTech has already struck deals with rich countries for more than a billion doses of its vaccine, leaving less than a quarter of its projected supply for the rest of the world,” said Tamaryn Nelson, Amnesty International’s Researcher on the Right to Health, in a statement on Monday.

The US administration has said it will have enough vaccine doses for all of the 330 million US residents who want it by the middle of 2021. The European Union said on Monday it would soon sign a contract for up to 300 million doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The companies have a $1.95 billion contract with the US government to deliver 100 million vaccine doses beginning this year. They did not receive research funding from the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed vaccine program.

The drugmakers have also reached supply agreements with the United Kingdom, Canada and Japan.

According to Amnesty, Pfizer-BioNTech has already agreed to deals for more than 1 billion potential doses of its vaccine, including an initial 100 million doses to the US, 30 million to the UK, 120 million to Japan, 20m to Canada, 1.5 million to New Zealand, and 200 million to the EU. It has also agreed on rights to a further 500 million doses with the US, and 100 million with the EU, it said.

Nelson said these kinds of bilateral deals risk undermining the potential benefits of scientific breakthroughs. “Big Pharma profits must not be prioritized over the health of billions.”

Nelson called on Pfizer-BioNTech to urgently clarify how it will maximise vaccine access in low- and middle-income countries to save lives. “It should also share its vaccine technology with other manufacturers via the WHO’s COVID-19 Technology Access Pool so that the billions of vaccines we need can be produced as quickly and cheaply as possible.”

Given the company’s projection that it could make 50m doses in 2020 and 1.3 billion in 2021, this leaves only a small fraction of potential doses for other countries, said Amnesty.

Each person receiving the vaccine needs two doses to be protected against COVID-19.

The World Health Organization has set up the COVID-19 Technology Access Pool (C-TAP), a scheme for pharmaceutical companies to voluntarily share technology, data and property rights related to COVID-19 vaccines. “So far no company has signed up and Pfizer’s CEO described it as ‘nonsense’ when it launched in May,” said Amnesty.