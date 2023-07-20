PFC to diversify into infra financing, but power, energy transition to remain core: CMD

Parminder Chopra became the first woman to head the non-banking finance company

State-run lender to the power sector, Power Finance Corporation (PFC), is gearing up to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore through a public issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The issue will open for subscription on July 21. The aim is to reach out to retail investors to participate in the fund-raise, and thus, part-finance its loan disbursements of around Rs 80,000 crore, said Parminder Chopra, who has the additional charge of chairman and managing director (CMD) of the company along with being the director of finance. Chopra became the first woman to head the non-banking finance company (NBFC) after the government’s headhunter, Public Enterprises Selection Board, recommended her name.

In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, Chopra spoke on PFC’s fundraising and diversification plans and how power and energy transition will remain at the core of its business. Chopra is also hopeful that recent government reforms will help power distribution companies (discoms) significantly reduce their debt. Edited excerpts of the interview:

You are looking at a huge bond issue. Could you tell us the rationale for this in terms of timing and tenure?

PFC has been borrowing on an average Rs 80,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore on a yearly basis. So, primarily, our focus has been on the private placement of bonds -- 60 percent of our borrowing is from the private placement of bonds, 20 percent from foreign markets, and the balance through term loans from different scheduled commercial banks (SCBs).

So, when we were raising funds from the private placement, the thought came of giving a chance to the retail public to be part of the huge fund requirement and the growth story of the power sector as well as of the economy. We thought of it in the year 2021, and accordingly, we launched our maiden public bond issue at that point in of time. We wanted to give retail investors the benefit of locking in their investments at these rates.

In this fiscal, what would be your total borrowing, and what is the target for loan disbursal?

Looking at the previous year's disbursements of approximately Rs 85,000 crore, we have estimated that this year our borrowing requirement will be around Rs 80,000 crore.

What would be your average cost of funds? What net interest margins could you be looking at in this financial year?

The cost of funds will definitely depend on the market scenario, and we can't be away from the market.

Inflation is going to be an issue considering the rain and flood situation in the northern part of India. So inflation is going to go up, this is my opinion. Let us see what view the RBI takes in the policy. The curve is not inverted, nor is it a normal curve, so our cost of funds is going to be according to that. To some extent, we will pass it on. Earlier, we had said we would maintain a spread of 250 to 275 basis points (bps). We expect to remain within this range.

How much borrowing have you planned for the second quarter of FY24?

This public issuance of bonds is for Rs 80,000 crore. Depending on the response to this issue, we will decide on the future.

But otherwise, we are borrowing in the normal course, depending on the requirement of funds. That will depend on how our disbursements pick up. The timing will match that of the requirement.

PFC has diversified into sectors other than power. What is the mix of sectors you are targeting in your loan book?

PFC is looking for new areas of funding, and the power sector itself is transitioning from fossil fuel-based to non-fossil fuel as people are concerned about climate change. The government of India has an ambitious target of having 500 gigawatts (GW) of non-fossil fuel-based generation capacity by 2030. We are looking at increasing our installed capacity from 400 GW to 800 GW, with 50 percent from non-fossil fuel and energy transition projects. We are talking of hydrogen, offshore wind, battery storage, and pumped storage; we are looking forward to financing all these technologies. We want to partner in the energy transition. From a lender's perspective, our prime focus will be on the viability of the project and the return of our principal. Will be appraising the project and will go ahead and fund those we find suitable.

PFC has diversified its loan portfolio into other sectors. What new sectors would you be lending to, and what’s the target?

In mid-2022, we were allowed to fund infrastructure projects with a cap of 30 percent. We have been looking at the sector, but our primary focus is going to remain on the power sector and the energy transition. We have sanctioned around Rs 16,000 crore for infrastructure projects until March 2023.

There is a global trend where financiers are reluctant to finance so-called dirty projects, which are based on fossil fuels. India has been an exception, as it is still adding fossil fuel-based projects, albeit at a slower rate. Would you prioritise fossil fuel-based power units and coal mining projects, which are otherwise struggling to find financing?

PFC's focus area is the development of the power sector. Renewable energy and the energy transition are our focus areas. But we can't forget the thermal power projects or the fossil fuel-based projects. We will definitely be there for funding going forward. But with a limited number of thermal power projects coming up since no new projects are being conceived, only the excess capacity expansion of the existing projects is being thought of. So that will definitely be part of the PFC’s lending going forward. After the Ukraine-Russia war, everybody has realised that, while climate change is important, energy security is the primary concern.

India’s renewable energy sector expects the next phase of growth to be driven by the commercial and industrial (C&I) segment. Would you consider financing these projects? What are the parameters on which you will base your selection of C&I projects?

We are open to looking at that, as long as we find that the projects are viable.

The primary areas we will focus on are their capacity for payment, the security of our lending, and their ability to service the debt.

One of the biggest challenges in the power sector has been the resolution of stressed assets. The process has been slow, and timelines have been stretched. Are there any concerns over these delays?

In PFC, over the last five to six years, we have resolved approximately 50 percent of our NPAs (non-performing assets) -- some were part of the NCLT process, some were outside the NCLT process. In the last two years -- FY21 and FY22 -- the pandemic impacted everything, and the resolution of these assets were delayed. The pendency has increased due to that period. After COVID, the number of cases being put up for NCLT is increasing day by day. So due to pendency, there has been some slow progress wherever the cases are in NCLT. But wherever we are trying to find a solution outside NCLT, we are at advanced stages. We are expecting that we will soon be able to resolve a few of the assets.

PFC is the nodal agency for some key government plans, such as the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). How confident are you in meeting the targets set by the government, and what could be the challenges ahead?

There are two schemes for reforming the power sector, especially for distribution companies. One is the Late Payment Surcharge (LPS) scheme, which was floated in June 2022. It has led to a remarkable improvement in the performance of the discoms with respect to the clearance of dues. One part of LPS is that legacy dues have been frozen and the power discoms are allowed to pay in EMIs (Equated Monthly Instalments). The other part is the clearance of the current dues. EMIs are being paid, but an encouraging scenario is coming from the payment of the current dues. At one point in time, more than 20 entities were regulated in a single day. But now, except for one or two entities, that too, for one or two days in the month, none of the entities are being regulated. They are paying the current dues regularly, and they have been paying the legacy dues.

And as a result, we see that LPS dues to the tune of 50-60 percent of legacy dues have been cleared. So that gives a great sense of confidence in the power sector because there is enough liquidity with all the generators. This will reduce their cost of working capital, which they have been borrowing, and ultimately help further lower the cost of power for the power sector.

What about reducing regulatory assets? The government is keen to do that. What more can be done? (Regulatory assets represent costs that are deferred for recovery through future tariff revisions.)

Regulatory assets arise from two factors – when the cost is not fully passed on and when the subsidies are not being paid properly. Now it has been made mandatory that, in all cases, energy accounting be done. The subsidy has to be regulated on the basis of the accounting of energy; that should take care of all discom losses . Earlier, some ad hoc subsidies were being paid in some of the states, and there were some states that were properly regulating the subsidies. But in some states, the payment is ad hoc; discoms are purchasing power, but if they're not getting the money, it adds up as regulatory assets.

The other issue is that costs are not truly reflected. Some regulators are giving an ambitious target for reducing AT&C (aggregate technical and commercial losses). If AT&C losses are 40 percent, the regulator may say it needs to be reduced by 15 percent. How can it be reduced suddenly?

I think, our minister has taken a very good initiative and directed that in all cases, the tariff has to be reflective of cost; it has to be fully reflected. And wherever the state government has decided not to pass the cost on to consumers, they can increase the subsidy. In a few of the states, the regulatory assets are being funded regularly on an annual basis by the respective state governments.

The central government is keen to reduce AT&C losses across the country. Is it achievable? (The target is to reduce AT&C losses to pan-India levels of 12-15 percent and the Average Cost of Supply (ACS) - Average Revenue Realised (ARR) gap to zero by 2024-25.)

AT&C losses, on average, have been reduced by more than 5 percent. That is because, now, the discoms are getting subsidies on time and their collections have improved dramatically. The other part is the technical losses, which are being taken care of as part of the loss reduction trajectory under the RDSS, the sunset of the scheme is in 2025. We are expecting that for some states, there may be lapses and a delay of one or two years in meeting the target. The target was set after consultation with states to bring it down to 15 percent every year. It is not right. It seems to be realistic for reduction.

The government has shelved the plan for the merger of PFC and Rural Electrification Corporation (REC). There have been reports that PFC may sell its stake in REC to Power Grid Corporation of India. Is there any further development on that?

PFC is not aware of any such discussion. We acquired the stake in 2019, and we are going to carry it forward. There are synergies. The current status is that REC is a subsidiary of PFC.

PFC is one of the promoters of PTC India, which has been under regulatory scrutiny for alleged lapses in corporate governance practices both, at the company and its subsidiary, PTC India Financial Services. As a promoter who has a nominee director in PTC, what steps are you taking to protect your interests? SEBI is investigating both PTC and PFS. Have you asked for any investigations?

If you talk about the stake, it is an insignificant stake, as we own around 4 percent even though we are a promoter. One of our directors is on the board of PTC as a nominee director, and they have been raising questions whenever we receive SEBI notices or any other intimation. We are part of the promoter group. So we have also been receiving these notices. We are taking the necessary action and raising our concerns about the company at the board meeting.

PTC has recently set up an internal committee to look at possible irregularities in the appointment of the CMD after SEBI questioned the process. One of the things that SEBI is believed to be looking at is that the RMC, which you were also a part of at that point in time, did not adhere to the norms of corporate governance and may have been influenced by the PTC chairman. What’s your take on this?

I don't think that, in any case, the PTC chairman can influence the promoter director in any of the meetings. So the RMC has given clear-cut opinions, which were part of the RMC, and the full report has been shared with everyone. The opinions of all members have been clearly mentioned in it, and there is no question of any directors being influenced.