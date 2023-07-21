PFC signs MoU worth Rs 2.37 lakh crore with 20 clean energy companies

PFC looks to position itself as the focal funding agency for energy transition

The Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC) has executed various Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) worth over Rs 2.37 lakh crore with 20 clean energy companies both in the public and private sectors.

PFC, which looks to position itself as the focal funding agency for energy transition, signed these MoU with solar, wind power, green hydrogen, battery storage, and electric vehicle companies along with the manufacturers of green energy equipment among others in the clean energy space.

Adani, Greenco, ReNew, Continuum, Avaada, JBM Auto, Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Limited, and Rajasthan Renewable Energy were some of the companies with whom PFC signed the MoU.

The company said said in a release that these “MoU highlight its commitment to consistently increase its energy transition portfolio and steer Nation’s drive of Energy Transition Goals”. It added that the MoU assume significance in the backdrop of ongoing deliberations on energy transition under India’s G20 presidency.

It also informed that it is looking to fund projects like offshore wind, pumped hydro storage, solar modules and cells, among others in the clean energy space and that it can provide these funds for longer tenure at competitive rates and taking larger exposures.

The MoU were exchanged in the presence of Parminder Chopra, Director (Finance) & CMD (Additional Charge) of PFC, Rajiv Ranjan Jha, Director (Projects), and Shri Manoj Sharma, Director (Commercial) at an event held on the side lines of the G20 summit in Goa.

PFC has recently diversified its loan portfolio by foraying into infrastructure projects such as refineries, ports, roads, metro, biofuels, and waste to energy, among others.

Earlier this week, PFC had announced that it aims to raise funds of up to Rs 5,000 crore through a public offering of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) starting from today, July 21. The issue is scheduled to close on July 28.

The NCDs are divided into three maturity options of three years, 10 years, and 15 years. The base issue size is set at Rs 500 crore, and there is a green shoe option that allows for an additional Rs 4,500 crore, bringing the total fundraising to Rs 5,000 crore, which is well within the permissible shelf limit of Rs 10,000 crore, the company said in a release.