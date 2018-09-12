PFC sees no need for further provisioning as worst over, 89 percent of loan book stress-free

Power Finance Corporation on Wednesday said it sees no need to make further provisions to account for its stressed loans as the worst was behind it. The company’s Chairman and Managing Director Rajeev Sharma said 89 percent of the company’s Rs 2,85,000-crore loan book is stress-free and a minimal haircut is envisaged for Rs 5,300 crore lent to the private sector.

The company’s total provisioning as on June 30 was Rs 17,238 crore excluding an additional provisioning of Rs 1,793 crore that has to be made as per banking regulator’s norms.

Comments from Sharma and the rest of the company’s top management came during an investor call as well as a press conference after the power sector-focused lender declared its June quarter results on Tuesday.

Sharma said loans to government sector account for 82 percent of the book and as of June 30, none of this was stressed. The company was faced with one stressed state project with a loan of Rs 1,100 crore but the account has since been upgraded, a company press release said. PFC has shifted to reporting its numbers based on Indian accounting standards under which it now needs make provisions based on expected credit loss.

The company’s outstanding loans to private sector are at Rs 52,000 crore and the release said Rs 21,000 crore of this or 7 percent of the loan book is being serviced regularly. There is problem with Rs 31,000 crore of private sector loans and even out of this, the company expects revival with minimal haircut for Rs 5,300 crore of such debt.

“Revival with minimal haircut is envisaged for Rs 5,300 crore, however still we have already made provision of 15 percent for these projects,” the company release said, adding, “Against the balance private loan assets of Rs 24,500 crore, 77 percent provision, including reserves are available”.

The country's power sector, particularly thermal assets, is in deep distress for various reasons including absence of power purchase agreements, lack of fuel, poor health of distribution companies preventing them from buying power and tariffs of the competing renewable power falling to record lows.

The company’s management gave a detailed update on 28 stressed projects.

The company expects minimal haircut on Rs 5,300 crore exposure to five projects. These include GVK Ratle, Dans & Shiga, India Power Haldia and South East UP project. The total provision in these five projects is 15 percent.

There are five other projects including GMR Chhattisgarh, Jhabua Power, KSK Mahanadi, Indiabulls Amravati and Essar Mahan where the resolution process for Rs 8,254 crore in exposure is at an advanced stage. In the first three projects, discussions with the highest bidders are underway to close the deals while in the last two, one-time settlement offers submitted by existing promoters are under finalization. The total provision towards these five projects is 48 percent.

The PFC release said lenders had made significant progress in case of two more projects involving Rs 8,156 crore of loans from the company. These projects are Indiabulls Power’s Nasik project where the Maharashtra government could take over and RKM Powergen (stage I and stage II). The total provision for these two projects is 41 percent.

PFC and other lenders are also looking to resolve nine projects through the process at the National Company Law Tribunal. PFC’s exposure to the nine projects is Rs 8,100 crore and it has already made 73 percent provision for them.

Four projects with PFC’s exposure at Rs 298 crore are being resolved through the SARFAESI mechanism and they already have 100 percent provisioning.

Lastly, three projects where PFC’s exposure is Rs 689 crore have a provisioning of 37 percent in the company’s books.

“Therefore, the 23 projects which are under various stages of resolution amounting to Rs 25,500 crore have already provision coverage of 54 percent. Based on the bids received for stressed assets so far, we do not see any additional provisioning going forward,” the release said.

The company said its additional provisioning of Rs 1,793 crore was a cushion that it had provided to comply with Reserve Bank of India’s norms and this amount could be reversed.