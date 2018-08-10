App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 07:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

PFC seeks shareholders approval to raise Rs 65,000 crore

The proposal to raise funds up to Rs 65,000 crore through issue of Bonds/Debentures/notes/debt securities on Private Placement basis in India and/or outside India is listed on the agenda of AGM on September 11, 2018, a BSE filing said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) will seek its shareholders approval to raise Rs 65,000 crore through issuance of debt securities on private placement basis in India or abroad at its annual general meeting on September 11, 2018.

The proposal to raise funds up to Rs 65,000 crore through issue of Bonds/Debentures/notes/debt securities on Private Placement basis in India and/or outside India is listed on the agenda of AGM on September 11, 2018, a BSE filing said.

According to statement, the shareholders will also consider proposal of scheme of arrangement for Amalgamation of PFC Green Energy Limited (Transferor Company) with Power Finance Corporation Limited (Transferee Company) and their respective shareholders and creditors.

In a separate filing, the company said that it launched an issue notes of USD 300 million on August 2, 2018. The Notes carry a coupon of 5.25 per annum payable semi-annually, in arrears. The Notes will mature on August 10, 2028 and all rupee principal and interest payments will be made in U.S. Dollars.

related news

The Notes represent direct, unconditional and unsecured obligations of the Issuer and will rank pari passu among themselves and all other unsecured obligations of the Issuer. The Notes will be listed on the London Stock Exchange's International Securities Market and the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, it added.

The net proceeds from each issue of Notes will be applied by the Issuer for general corporate purposes.
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 07:36 am

tags #Business #India

most popular

Equity wins over FD! Rs 50-lakh investment could become Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Equity wins over FD! Rs 50-lakh investment could become Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Ideas for Profit: PI Industries posts a subdued performance in Q1; buy

Ideas for Profit: PI Industries posts a subdued performance in Q1; buy

Coffee Can Investing | To understand a company better, speak to line managers, not promoters, says SageOne’s Vartak

Coffee Can Investing | To understand a company better, speak to line managers, not promoters, says SageOne’s Vartak

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.