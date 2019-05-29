App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 04:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

PFC Q4 net profit jumps over two-and-a-half times to Rs 2,117 cr

The firm's total standalone income increased to Rs 7,702.64 crore in the March quarter, from Rs 6,254.96 crore a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned Power Finance Corporation's (PFC) standalone net profit has risen over two-and-a-half times to Rs 2,117.56 crore in the March quarter, mainly due to higher revenues. Its standalone net profit was Rs 796 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2018, the company said in a BSE filing.

The firm's total standalone income increased to Rs 7,702.64 crore in the March quarter, from Rs 6,254.96 crore a year ago.

In the full financial year 2018-19, PFC's standalone net profit stood at Rs 6,952.92 crore, compared to Rs 4,386.76 crore a year ago. Total standalone income also improved to Rs 28,851.29 crore during the year, against Rs 25,980.25 crore in 2017-18.

The company's consolidated net profit in 2018-19 was Rs 12,640.27 crore at the end of 2018-19, compared with Rs 8,796.69 crore in the previous fiscal. Total consolidated income rose to Rs 54,156.83 crore, from Rs 48,645.42 crore in 2017-18.

related news

During the fourth quarter ended March, PFC had completed the acquisition of state-run REC Ltd. Thus, the firm's consolidated loan asset book after the acquisition stood at Rs 5,95,877 crore, while the net worth is Rs 63,484 crore.

The consolidated financial numbers showed that PFC is the country's largest player in power sector funding.

Besides, it is India's second-highest profit-making financial organisation after HDFC Bank. It is also third-highest profit-making public sector undertaking on the consolidated basis.

PFC's loan asset book on the standalone basis crossed the Rs 3-lakh mark. The loan asset book grew at a steady rate of 13 per cent.

As regards loan asset composition in 2018-19, 28 per cent is transmission and distribution in the power sector portfolio as compared to 24 per cent in 2017-18.

Going forward also, the PFC would continue with its efforts to diversify the loan book, it added.

The company's interest spreads have also increased by about 24 basis points to 2.67 per cent in 2018-19, from 2.43 per cent in 2017-18. Interest spread is the difference between the interest rates for borrowing and lending.
First Published on May 29, 2019 04:30 pm

tags #Business #Market news #PFC #Power Finance Corporation #Results

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.