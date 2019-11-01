App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2019 08:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

PFC inks loan pact for Euro 200 Million with KfW

The PFC will on-lend these funds for development of the distribution infrastructure of state-owned companies, a PFC statement said.

PTI
 
 
State-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on November 1 said it has signed an agreement with German development bank KfW for a 200 million euro loan.

The PFC will on-lend these funds for development of the distribution infrastructure of state-owned companies, a PFC statement said.

According to statement the agreement has been signed by Rajeev Sharma, CMD, PFC and Dr. Christoph Kessler, Director, KfW Office, India.

The loan carries a concessional rate of interest and will help the PFC fund state discoms and reduce its cost of borrowing, according to the PFC CMD.

First Published on Nov 1, 2019 08:48 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Power Finance Corporation

