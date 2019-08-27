App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2019 08:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

PFC gets shareholders' nod to raise Rs 70K cr in one year

The proposal was approved with the requisite majority of shareholders in the annual general meeting held on August 27, according to a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
State-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on August 27 said its has received shareholders' approval to raise Rs 70,000 crore by issuance of bonds, debentures, notes and debt securities in domestic and international markets.

After shareholders approval, the company would be able to raise Rs 70,000 crore in a period of one year from the AGM (August 27, 2019).

The board of directors of the company approved the proposal to raise Rs 70,000 crore in its meeting held on July 30.

First Published on Aug 27, 2019 07:59 pm

tags #Business #Power Finance Corporation

