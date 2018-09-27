App
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2018 10:15 AM IST | Source: PTI

PFC gets shareholders' nod for raising up to Rs 65k crore

PFC, an infrastructure finance company, is engaged in providing financial assistance to state power utilities for meeting the financing and development requirements of the power sector.

PTI
 
 
State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) Wednesday said it has received shareholders' approval for raising up to Rs 65,000 crore through issuance of debentures on private placement basis.

The shareholders approved the proposal to raise up to Rs 65,000 crore through issuance of debentures, bonds, notes or debt securities by way of private placement in domestic and international markets at its annual general meeting held on September 11, 2018, it said in a BSE filing.

The shareholders also approved a scheme of arrangement for amalgamation of PFC Green Energy Ltd (PFCGEL) with PFC.
First Published on Sep 27, 2018 10:05 am

