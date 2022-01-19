MARKET NEWS

English
PFC Consulting transfers 2 subsidiaries to Adani Transmission for implementing projects

Adani Transmission had emerged as the successful bidder for these two transmission projects on January 18.

PTI
January 19, 2022 / 10:44 PM IST
(Representative image)

State-owned Power Finance Corporation on Wednesday said its arm PFC Consulting Ltd has transferred two wholly-owned subsidiaries to Adani Transmission Ltd for implementing power transmission projects. Adani Transmission had emerged as the successful bidder for these two transmission projects on January 18, according to a BSE filing.

As per the filing, the two firms that are transferred to Adani Transmission are Karur Transmission Ltd and Khavda-Bhuj Transmission Ltd. Karur Transmission Ltd is established for the development of "evacuation of power from RE (renewable energy) sources in Karur/ Tirrupur Wind Energy Zone (Tamil Nadu) (1,000 MW) under Phase-I".

Khavda-Bhuj Transmission Ltd is established for the development of a "transmission scheme for evacuation of three GW RE injection at Khavda PS under Phase-1".
PTI
first published: Jan 19, 2022 10:44 pm

