App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 09, 2019 09:03 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Peugeot signals openness to deals after JLR report

The Peugeot maker declined to comment on a report by British news agency The Press Association that a deal was imminent. Tata denied the report, which cited sources referring to an internal "post-sale integration document" describing cost savings.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

PSA Group said on May 9 said it was ready to consider potential tie-ups, after the French carmaker's shares briefly rose on a report that it was in advanced talks with Tata Motors to acquire UK-based Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

The Peugeot maker declined to comment on a report by British news agency The Press Association that a deal was imminent. Tata denied the report, which cited sources referring to an internal "post-sale integration document" describing cost savings.

"As a matter of policy, we do not comment on media speculation, but we can confirm there is no truth to these rumours," said a spokesperson for the Indian carmaker, which owns 100 percent of JLR.

PSA shares jumped after publication of the PA report, before falling back after Tata released its statement, and were down 2.85 percent as of 1431 GMT.

related news

"On principle we are open to opportunities that could create long-term value for PSA Group and its shareholders," said Alain Le Gouguec, a spokesman for the Paris-based manufacturer.

PSA is setting new profitability records even as it continues to integrate Opel/Vauxhall, acquired from General Motors in 2017, and has previously signalled openness to further acquisitions.

The relative fuel-efficiency of its vehicle technologies is a valuable asset as carmakers battle to meet tougher European emissions targets and avoid huge fines.

JLR, by contrast, faces one of the toughest challenges to comply with looming carbon dioxide goals - compounded by the uncertainty and disruption of Britain's protracted departure from the European Union.

Tata posted a record $4 billion loss for its fiscal third quarter ended December 31, and warned that JLR would swing to an operating loss in the full year to March.
First Published on May 9, 2019 09:02 pm

tags #Business #Jaguar Land Rover #Market news #PSA Group #Tata Motors

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor: Here's what Soni Razdan has to say on the B ...

Kangana Ranaut speaks up on Hrithik Roshan's move of shifting Super 30 ...

Salman Khan advised Kiara Advani to change her name from Aaliya, here' ...

Super 30 vs Mental Hai Kya: Hrithik Roshan postpones the release date ...

Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor to ...

MET Gala 2019: When Deepika Padukone the Barbie had her ‘stumblelina ...

Exclusive: Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin, Shashi Kapoor’s grandson to mak ...

Exclusive: Rakhi Sawant on Pakistan flag controversy, let Modiji put m ...

Cannes 2019: Here’s when Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Aishwary ...

Ramadan 2019: Iftar-Sehri Time Table, Timings for Delhi

Watch: Bottomline With Kishore Ajwani

Election Epicentre: Battle For Patna Sahib

US-China Trade Tensions 'Pose a Threat to Global Economy': IMF

'If Not Rahul Gandhi Debate, With Me. I'm Also a Gujarati': Sam Pitrod ...

Stage Set for Second Phase of Civic Polls in Telangana Tomorrow

Madras HC Issues Notice to Tamil Nadu Govt for Probe Into Hospital Dea ...

Indian Roads Congress Guidelines Not Followed During CSMT Foot Over Br ...

SC Wants to Interact With Wife of IPS Officer Who Had Accused Mamata B ...

Is there an absolute ‘fair’ level of real interest rate? Why criti ...

Bofors deal was not squeaky clean; but Modi's 'brashtachari' comment o ...

Ties face tough terrain: Why India should not bow down to US pressure ...

Opinion: Why the madness for marks is terrible for our children

GST Council extends deadline for realty firms to opt for old GST rate ...

Gold rises on trade uncertainty, palladium falls to four-month low

Here's why Eveready Industries shares plunged 53% since April 1

Till broader markets stabilise, local investors will be hesitant to in ...

Mutual Fund April data: Inflows into equity MFs lowest since January 2 ...

In Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, developmental work may give BJP edge over ...

Narendra Modi’s Economic Advisory Council member predicts 'middle in ...

Cyclone Fani survivors: As Bhubaneswar struggles to rise to its feet, ...

Maharshi movie review: Mahesh Babu's conviction holds this partly unde ...

North Korea firing second unidentified projectile in 5 days may put Wa ...

After stop-start career, triple jumper Arpinder Singh finding speed an ...

Dharavi's Kala Qilla, weathered by time and negligence, lives on due t ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Compelling local narrative, targeted income s ...

Top Huawei and Honor phones worth buying in India: From Huawei P30 Pro ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.