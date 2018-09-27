App
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2018 12:18 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Petronet LNG seeking 9 cargoes for 2019: Document

The firm is looking for the cargoes on a cost-and-freight (CFR) or delivered ex-ship (DES) basis to be unloaded at Dahej, Gujarat or Kochi, and Kerala, according to the document.

India's Petronet LNG Ltd is looking to buy 9 cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery in 2019, according to a company document reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.

The firm is looking for the cargoes on a cost-and-freight (CFR) or delivered ex-ship (DES) basis to be unloaded at Dahej, Gujarat or Kochi, and Kerala, according to the document.

The cargoes are to be delivered in January, February, April, June, July, August, October, November and December. Offers are due by Thursday.
