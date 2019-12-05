App
Last Updated : Dec 05, 2019 01:05 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Petronet LNG says in talks with several firms for liquefied natural gas

Mishra said Petronet is in the process of appointing a consultant to help guide the company to sign deals to buy LNG from overseas suppliers.

India's top gas importer Petronet LNG has been in talks with several companies including US-based NextDecade LNG on deals for liquefied natural gas (LNG), said Vinod Kumar Mishra, Petronet's head of finance, on Thursday.

Mishra said Petronet is in the process of appointing a consultant to help guide the company to sign deals to buy LNG from overseas suppliers.

Petronet is also in talks with Tellurian Inc and Qatar Gas to buy stakes in their LNG assets.

First Published on Dec 5, 2019 12:50 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Petronet LNG #Vinod Kumar Mishra

