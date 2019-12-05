Petronet LNG says in talks with several firms for liquefied natural gas

Mishra said Petronet is in the process of appointing a consultant to help guide the company to sign deals to buy LNG from overseas suppliers.
India's top gas importer Petronet LNG has been in talks with several companies including US-based NextDecade LNG on deals for liquefied natural gas (LNG), said Vinod Kumar Mishra, Petronet's head of finance, on Thursday.
Mishra said Petronet is in the process of appointing a consultant to help guide the company to sign deals to buy LNG from overseas suppliers.Petronet is also in talks with Tellurian Inc and Qatar Gas to buy stakes in their LNG assets.Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 5, 2019 12:50 pm