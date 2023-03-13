 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Petroleum sector contributes Rs 5.45 lakh crore to exchequer in FY23

Shubhangi Mathur
Mar 13, 2023 / 08:07 PM IST

The oil and gas sector contributed Rs 3.07 lakh crore and Rs 2.37 lakh crore during 9MFY23 to the central and state exchequer respectively.

Indian petroleum sector contributed Rs 5.45 lakh crore to the exchequer in the first nine months of the current financial year (FY23), the government informed on March 13.

Rameswar Teli, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, told Rajya Sabha that according to the information provided by 15 major oil and gas companies, the petroleum sector contributed Rs 3.07 lakh crore and Rs 2.37 lakh crore in 9MFY23 to the central and state exchequer respectively.

The amount paid includes basic excise duty, special additional excise duty, the road and infrastructure cess, agriculture and infrastructure development cess, and such other cess and surcharges on petroleum products.

In addition to this year’s data, the minister also provided data for the last five years to Rajya Sabha. In FY22, the oil and gas sector contributed Rs 7.74 lakh crore to the government while the sector contributed Rs 6.72 lakh crore in FY21.