Petroleum Ministry to seek compensation for OMC losses on sale of petrol, diesel due to price freeze: Top official

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas will approach the Finance Ministry to seek compensation for losses incurred by state run-oil marketing companies (OMCs) due to retail prices of petrol and diesel being left unchanged despite the steep rise in crude oil prices, a senior ministry official has said.

The union cabinet had approved a one-time grant of Rs 22,000 crore to state-run OMCs — Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) — on October 12 for similar losses incurred due to rising liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices.

“OMCs have incurred losses due to high global energy prices. There has been high under-recovery in diesel for quite some time and we continue to see the same,” the official said.

OMCs typically revise retail petrol and diesel prices daily, based on the rolling average of international benchmark prices over the past 15 days. But earlier this year they had to leave prices unchanged despite soaring crude oil prices to help keep inflation in check, which dented their bottom line.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Yesterday Petrol Rate in Mumbai Yesterday Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹106 106 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Yesterday Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹94 94 View more + Show

The decision to freeze retail prices of petrol and diesel despite a steep rise in crude oil prices has weighed on state-run OMCs, that reported consolidated losses of Rs 3,805.73 crore in the September quarter as they struggled with low margins on the sale of petrol, diesel, and domestic LPG.

Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Oil and Natural Gas, has repeatedly said that OMCs were “responsible corporate citizens” as they absorbed losses when prices were high and now needed to recoup the losses they have incurred.